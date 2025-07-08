Blue Owl Launches OCIC-A Fund In Australia Via Koda Capital To Expand Private Credit Access

(RTTNews) - Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, has launched the Blue Owl Credit Income Fund AUT "OCIC-A", an Australian unit trust, through a strategic partnership with Koda Capital.

The fund, now available to Australian financial advisers and their wholesale clients, marks Blue Owl's formal entry into the Australian market and reinforces its global expansion strategy.

Koda Capital, Australia's largest independent wealth management firm with over A$14 billion in assets under management, brings a strong reputation for client-focused, conflict-free advice. The partnership leverages Koda's leadership in delivering innovative private wealth solutions to high-net-worth Australians.

OCIC-A provides exposure to Blue Owl Credit Income Corp (OCIC), a U.S.-based private credit vehicle that invests in a diversified portfolio of senior secured, directly originated floating rate loans to middle and upper middle-market companies. The fund aims to generate attractive income while preserving capital, offering a compelling solution for investors seeking institutional-grade private credit.

With its large-scale, diversified portfolio, OCIC reduces concentration risk and enhances deal access across industries, supporting consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Australian investors now have an opportunity to tap into this premium strategy via the locally tailored OCIC-A fund.

Blue Owl's President & CEO of Global Private Wealth, Sean Connor, said the partnership aligns with their mission to deliver institutional-quality solutions to the wealth management sector and praised Koda's reputation for innovation.

Koda Capital Managing Partner Jonathan Ayres noted that the feeder fund reflects Koda's global investment approach and commitment to sourcing top-tier strategies for Australian clients.

Channel Investment Management Limited - CIML, a subsidiary of Channel Capital, acts as the Responsible Entity for OCIC-A. CIML provides oversight and operational support, including compliance, risk management, custody, and administration. As of March 31, 2025, Channel Capital services A$57 billion in assets on behalf of its investment partners.

Tuesday, OWL closed at $19.36, up 0.26%, and rose further after hours to $19.65, gaining 1.50% on the NYSE.

