Blue Owl Capital's Growth Story: Solid Portfolio, Shaky Efficiency?

Blue Owl Capital Corporation OBDC stands on solid ground, driven by portfolio diversification, rising investment income and disciplined capital deployment. Based in New York, the business development company closed the second quarter with a portfolio worth $16.9 billion across 233 portfolio companies.

Growth Drivers for OBDC

Turbulent market conditions are opening doors for OBDC in direct lending. With a focus on first-lien, senior secured loans and select private equity investments, the firm gains broad diversification and reduced exposure to single-borrower risk.

Through the first half of 2025, total investment income advanced 19.4% year over year to $950.5 million. Net investment margins remain impressive, though gradually moderating: 47.6% in 2023, 46.4% in 2024 and 44% in the first half of 2025.

Cash flow trends are also strengthening. Net operating cash flow reached $1.1 billion in the first half of 2025, a sharp turnaround from net cash usage of $282.2 million a year earlier. Over the past 12 months, free cash flow after dividends jumped to about $751 million.

Shareholder rewards remain a priority. OBDC’s dividend yield is well above the industry average, supplemented by quarterly extras. In the second quarter, investors received a regular payout of 37 cents per share plus a 2-cent supplemental dividend.

OBDC’s Earnings Surprise History

Blue Owl Capital’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed twice, with the average surprise being negative 2.2%.

Key Concerns

Despite its strengths, there are challenges to monitor. OBDC carries $9.2 billion in long-term debt against just $359.5 million of cash and restricted cash as of June 30, 2025. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 54.6% sits above the industry average of 45.2%. Return on capital stands at 5%, also trailing the industry average of 7.3%, suggesting weaker efficiency in utilizing shareholder funds. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

How Are OBDC’s Peers Performing

Several competitors, such as Ares Capital Corporation ARCC and FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK, are also active. Los Angeles-based Ares Capital is facing rising demand for customized financing. During the first half of 2025, the company originated $6.1 billion of gross investment commitments. On the downside, Ares Capital’s rising expenses remain a concern.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, FS KKR Capital specializes in investments in debt securities and offers investors access to private credit markets. At second-quarter end, it had a diversified portfolio with 218 companies across 23 industries. FSK generated $398 million in total investment income in the second quarter.

