Blue Owl Capital Stock Trimmed by Investment Manager, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Sold 244,590 shares of Blue Owl Capital, with an estimated transaction value of $4.65 million based on the quarter’s average price

Post-trade position: 714,064 shares valued at $12.09 million as of September 30, 2025

Blue Owl Capital now accounts for 0.97% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Verity & Verity, LLC reported selling 244,590 shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in Q3 2025, an estimated $4.65 million trade based on the average price for the quarter, according to an October 21, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 21, 2025, Verity & Verity, LLC reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 244,590 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $4.65 million based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The fund held 714,064 shares at quarter-end, valued at $12.09 million.

What Else to Know

This was a sell; Blue Owl Capital now represents 0.97% of Verity & Verity’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AVGO: $69.37 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:ABBV: $40.14 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $39.27 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:JPM: $39.13 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:RTX: $35.77 million (2.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, shares of Blue Owl Capital were priced at $16.68, down 29.8% year-to-date; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 41.40 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.62 billion Net Income (TTM) $277.75 million Dividend Yield 4.75% Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $16.68

Company Snapshot

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is a leading asset manager specializing in permanent capital solutions for a diverse client base. The company leverages its holistic platform to provide direct lending, GP capital, and real estate products, positioning itself as a key partner for institutional clients seeking flexible financing options. The company provides direct lending, GP capital solutions, and real estate financing products.

Blue Owl operates an asset management business model with a permanent capital base, providing long-term financing and capital solutions to clients.

The company serves middle-market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants.

Foolish take

Verity & Verity's decision to cut $4.7 million worth of Blue Owl stock from its portfolio is a substantial cut, but it doesn't necessarily represent a change in conviction by the portfolio managers. Here's why.

First off, Verity has retained more than $12 million worth of Blue Owl stock, meaning the firm is still exposed to the asset management company. Indeed, Blue Owl stock still makes up roughly 1% of Verity's assets under management, placing it in the top 50% of the fund's overall holdings.

What's more, Blue Owl stock has performed well over the last few years, despite a recent dip. Shares have advanced by more than 117% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. That's better than the S&P 500, which has advanced by 87% over the same period, equating to a CAGR of 23.1%.

In other words, this looks like a prudent trim by the investment managers at Verity, not a significant change in sentiment.

Glossary

Asset Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Permanent Capital: Long-term investment capital that is not subject to regular redemption, allowing stable, ongoing investments.

Direct Lending: Loans provided directly to businesses by non-bank lenders, often targeting middle-market companies.

GP Capital Solutions: Financial products designed to support general partners (GPs) of investment funds, often for growth or liquidity.

Middle-Market Companies: Businesses that are larger than small enterprises but smaller than large corporations, typically with moderate revenues.

Alternative Asset Managers: Firms that invest in non-traditional assets, such as private equity, real estate, or private credit.

Reportable Assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically reflecting a fund's holdings.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Institutional Clients: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums of money.

Fund Holdings: The individual securities or assets owned by an investment fund.

Asset Management Business Model: A structure where a company earns fees by managing investments for clients.

