Is Blue Owl Capital Still Worth Holding for Income-Seeking Investors?

Blue Owl Capital Corporation OBDC is one of the largest publicly traded business development companies (BDCs), providing financing solutions to upper middle-market businesses across a wide range of industries.

As a leading participant in the growing private-credit market, it generates income primarily through debt investments and is known for its attractive dividend yield. The portfolio is heavily weighted toward senior secured loans, which are generally considered lower-risk assets and help support stability across market cycles.

Over the past six months, OBDC shares have lost 13.8% compared with a 14.9% decline for the broader industry. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.92X, above the industry average of 8.75X and its five-year median of 8.63X. This valuation suggests that the market continues to assign a premium to OBDC compared with both its peers and its historical trading levels.

Blue Owl Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Value Score of A.

Where Do Estimates for OBDC Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, which has witnessed two downward revisions in the past 30 days with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion. OBDC beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

OBDC’s Business Tailwinds

Blue Owl Capital has built one of the industry's largest private-credit platforms through a series of transformative transactions, including the combination of Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners. Management has focused on enhancing portfolio flexibility and capital efficiency. In February 2026, OBDC participated in the sale of $1.4 billion of assets across certain Blue Owl BDCs, including approximately $400 million of its own investments. The transaction enhanced portfolio diversification, modestly reduced leverage and increased its capacity to pursue attractive new lending opportunities.

OBDC continues to benefit from a broad and diversified portfolio of investments. During the first quarter of 2026, it originated $676 million of new investment commitments across 23 portfolio companies. At quarter-end, the portfolio consisted of investments in 230 companies with an aggregate fair value of $15.3 billion. Combined with a favorable direct-lending environment, this scale positions OBDC to capitalize on new investment opportunities and support long-term growth.

Despite a more challenging interest-rate environment, OBDC remains an attractive income-generating investment. The stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 13%, well above the industry average. The company repurchased approximately $35 million of shares during the first quarter of 2026, taking advantage of the stock's discount to net asset value. The board also approved a new $300 million share repurchase program, providing additional flexibility to return capital to shareholders when attractive opportunities arise.

A key strength of OBDC is its focus on lending to established upper-middle-market companies with stable cash flows and resilient business models. The portfolio is predominantly invested in senior secured loans, which sit at the top of a borrower's capital structure and provide enhanced protection in the event of financial distress. This conservative investment approach helps mitigate downside risk, preserve capital and support portfolio stability during periods of economic and market uncertainty.

Risks to Consider

While OBDC's recent asset sale helped modestly reduce leverage, debt levels remain relatively high. As of March 31, 2026, it had long-term debt of $8.5 billion, significantly higher than its cash balance of $416.1 million. OBDC’s debt-to-capital ratio of 54.2% was also above the industry average of 52.3%. Elevated leverage can reduce financial flexibility and increase borrowing costs, particularly during periods of market stress.

OBDC has benefited from higher interest rates over the past few years because most of its loans carry floating rates. However, the recent decline in interest rates has started to weigh on earnings performance. In the first quarter of 2026, investment income fell 14.6% year over year due to lower rates and portfolio repayments. If interest rates continue to move lower, net investment income and profitability could remain under pressure.

Conclusion

OBDC's underlying business remains fundamentally sound, supported by a diversified portfolio, a defensive lending strategy and attractive shareholder returns. However, the benefits of these strengths are currently being offset by a declining interest-rate environment and a relatively high debt burden. As a result, the stock appears fairly positioned for a Hold rating at this time.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Gold.com, Inc. GOLD, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX and Marex Group plc MRX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold.com’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.31 per share, calling for 144.7% year-over-year growth. GOLD’s bottom line has remained stable over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $28.27 billion, implying 157.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6 per share, indicating 52.7% year-over-year growth. SNEX beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 9.47%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $5.63 billion, implying 36.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marex Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.35 per share, indicating 34.1% year-over-year growth. MRX beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.93%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.54 billion, implying 25.4% year-over-year growth.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.