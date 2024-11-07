Blue Owl Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Blue Owl Capital Corporation ( (OBDC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blue Owl Capital Corporation presented to its investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that focuses on lending to U.S. middle-market companies, operating as a business development company and managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Blue Owl Capital Corporation reported a net investment income per share of $0.47 and a net asset value per share of $15.28. The company’s net investment income per share surpassed its regular dividend by 27%, resulting in a return on equity of 12.4%. Additionally, the company declared a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share. The quarter was marked by $1.2 billion in originations and a decrease in non-accrual investments to 0.7% of the debt portfolio’s total fair value, indicating strong portfolio performance. A significant strategic move was the announcement of a merger agreement with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III, expected to close after shareholder meetings in January 2025, which aims to enhance the company’s scale and competitive advantage. Looking forward, Blue Owl Capital Corporation’s management remains optimistic about its position in the evolving economic landscape and its ability to leverage its scale for continued success.

