Blue Owl Capital reports Q3 distributable EPS 20c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $600.88M, consensus $563.45M. Reports Q3 AUM of $234.6B, up 50% vs. last year. “Blue Owl has continued to generate resilient and strong growth against a volatile market backdrop, with management fee growth of more than 25% and revenue growth of more than 30% year over year. The robust organic trends across our business reflect our durable permanent capital base and increasing investor interest in the strategies we manage, leading us to the second highest quarter of fundraising in Blue Owl’s history.” said Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs. “In addition, we recently announced our agreement to acquire IPI’s business, reflecting a significant step forward in Blue Owl’s presence in the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Between IPI’s expertise in data centers and Atalaya’s capabilities in asset based finance, both of which are multi-trillion dollar markets, we believe we are further positioning Blue Owl to be on the forefront of trends that will define the alternatives industry in the coming decade.”

