Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.21, changing hands as high as $11.33 per share. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OWL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.055 per share, with $14.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.27.
