Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Blue Owl Capital said on February 21, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $15.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.66%, the lowest has been 9.18%, and the highest has been 10.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=29).

The current dividend yield is 16.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBDC is 0.75%, a decrease of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 177,799K shares. The put/call ratio of OBDC is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.10% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is 16.11. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from its latest reported closing price of 15.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 1,482MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Regents Of The University Of California holds 17,508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,754K shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,846K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 72.63% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,824K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6,548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,410K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 93.53% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

online resources (nasdaq: orcc) powers financial interactions between millions of consumers and the company’s financial institution and biller clients, including 17 of the top 50 us banks and 6 of the top 12 us card issuers. backed by its proprietary payments gateway that links banks directly with billers, the company provides web and phone-based financial services, electronic payments and marketing services to drive consumer adoption. founded in 1989, online resources has been recognized for its high growth and product innovation. it is the largest financial technology provider dedicated to the online channel. orcc is headquartered in chantilly, va with regional offices in parsippany and princeton, nj, woodland hills and pleasanton, ca, and columbus, oh. for more information, visit www.orcc.com. awards and recognition: online banking report innovation of the year award deloitte & touch fast 500 fortune small business 100 collection advisory top 100 technology products washington post

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.