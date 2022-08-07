Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.11

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of August to $0.11. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which is above the industry average.

Blue Owl Capital Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Blue Owl Capital isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 50.4% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

NYSE:OWL Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Blue Owl Capital Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Blue Owl Capital will be very happy to have seen its EPS grow by 88% in just the last 12 months. It's nice to see earnings per share rising, but one year is too short a period to get excited about. Were this trend to continue, we'd be interested. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 12% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Blue Owl Capital's payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means Blue Owl Capital has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Blue Owl Capital you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

