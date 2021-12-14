Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) pulls back 4.0% this week, but still delivers shareholders notable 46% return over 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) share price is up 45% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 20% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Blue Owl Capital hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While the stock has fallen 4.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Given that Blue Owl Capital didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Blue Owl Capital grew its revenue by 173% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 45% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Blue Owl Capital in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:OWL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Blue Owl Capital will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Blue Owl Capital boasts a total shareholder return of 46% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . We regret to report that the share price is down 7.8% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Blue Owl Capital .

Blue Owl Capital is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

