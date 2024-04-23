Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) ending at $18.70, denoting a +1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.11% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 2, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Inc. to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.47 million, up 22.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.23% and +25.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

It is also worth noting that OWL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

