Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 125% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.23, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OWL was $16.23, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.89 and a 73.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.35.

OWL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the owl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OWL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OWL as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPAK with an decrease of -5.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OWL at 0.01%.

