Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) ended the recent trading session at $18.54, demonstrating a -1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.82% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 2, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $478.47 million, indicating a 22.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

OWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.23% and +23.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% upward. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.53.

We can also see that OWL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OWL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

