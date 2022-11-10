Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 34.9% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Class A (OWL) shares closed this week 34.9% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 11.9% year-to-date, down 17.8% over the past 12 months, and up 25.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 6.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $12.92 and as low as $9.70 this week.
- Shares closed 18.0% below its 52-week high and 67.9% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 94.4% higher than the 10-day average and 171.8% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.5.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -1003.5%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -797.3%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
