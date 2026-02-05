Blue Owl Capital Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.67 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $20.74 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blue Owl Capital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $755.59 million from $631.36 million last year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.67 Mln. vs. $20.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $755.59 Mln vs. $631.36 Mln last year.

