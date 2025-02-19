BLUE OWL CAPITAL Earnings Results: $OBDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLUE OWL CAPITAL ($OBDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $394,390,000, missing estimates of $403,462,938 by $-9,072,938.

BLUE OWL CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

BLUE OWL CAPITAL insiders have traded $OBDC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOGAN NICHOLSON (President) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD H DALELIO purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,550

BLUE OWL CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of BLUE OWL CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

