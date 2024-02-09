News & Insights

Markets
OWL

Blue Owl Capital Distributable Earnings, Revenue Rise Above View

February 09, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Friday reported profit of $18.06 million or $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than $1.59 million or breakeven per share a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Distributable earnings were $262.29 million or $0.18 per share compared with $215.00 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $494.04 million from $395.51 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $428.71 million.

Assets Under Management (AUM) was $165.7 billion, 20% up from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.