Blue Owl Capital Distributable Earnings, Revenue Rise Above View

(RTTNews) - Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Friday reported profit of $18.06 million or $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than $1.59 million or breakeven per share a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Distributable earnings were $262.29 million or $0.18 per share compared with $215.00 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $494.04 million from $395.51 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $428.71 million.

Assets Under Management (AUM) was $165.7 billion, 20% up from last year.

