Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 25.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $446.15 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Blue Owl Capital Corporation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income' reaching $334.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income' will reach $5.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income' stands at $38.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income' will reach $22.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind (PIK) interest income' to reach $28.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments' should come in at $390.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments' will reach $48.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income' to come in at $10.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.2% year over year.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OBDC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.