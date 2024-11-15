Blue Owl Capital call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with 2,840 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 38.20%. Dec-24 24 calls and Jan-26 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on February 7th.
Read More on OWL:
