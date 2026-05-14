Blue Owl Capital (BIT:1OWL) Price Target Decreased by 23.13% to 9.79

The average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital (BIT:1OWL) has been revised to €9.79 / share. This is a decrease of 23.13% from the prior estimate of €12.74 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.36 to a high of €16.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from the latest reported closing price of €8.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 29.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OWL is 0.30%, an increase of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.77% to 679,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 58,076K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares , representing an increase of 92.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OWL by 593.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 56,757K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,246K shares , representing a decrease of 59.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OWL by 61.44% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 36,283K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

ICONIQ Capital holds 33,500K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 29,465K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

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