Markets
OWL

Blue Owl Capital Adds 6%; Prices Share Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of asset management company Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) are rising more than 6% in the morning trade on Tuesday.

The company today priced the secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC of 26,717,377 shares at $14.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2021.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Blue Owl stock, currently at $16.48, has traded in the range of $9.35-$17.89 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OWL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular