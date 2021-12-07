Blue Owl Capital Adds 6%; Prices Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of asset management company Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) are rising more than 6% in the morning trade on Tuesday.

The company today priced the secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC of 26,717,377 shares at $14.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2021.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Blue Owl stock, currently at $16.48, has traded in the range of $9.35-$17.89 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.