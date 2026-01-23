Blue Origin Sends Six Space Tourists On New Shepard's NS-38 Suborbital Mission

(RTTNews) - Blue Origin (AMZN), the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, recently completed its 17th human spaceflight and 38th mission of the New Shepard program.

On January 22, the company successfully launched six space tourists to suborbital space, marking a significant milestone in its space tourism operations.

The mission, known as NS-38, lifted off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site at 11:25 a.m. EST, after a brief delay caused by unauthorized personnel entering the launch range.

The autonomous, reusable New Shepard rocket and capsule system carried a diverse group of passengers, including an entrepreneur and pilot, a retired obstetrician, a real estate developer, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and businessman, and Blue Origin's director of New Shepard launch operations.

During the brief spaceflight, the passengers experienced several minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth set against the darkness of space.

The successful mission underscores Blue Origin's steady progress in the private human spaceflight industry, where competition continues to intensify.

