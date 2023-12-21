News & Insights

Companies
LMT

Blue Origin, Cerberus looking to buy United Launch Alliance -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 21, 2023 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, disclosures in paragraph 3

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and private equity firm Cerberus are among companies that have shown interest in buying rocket company United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N and Boeing BA.Nhave equal ownership in ULA, which is the launch vehicle for Amazon.com's AMZN.Osatellite internet network, Kuiper.

Blue Origin, Cerberus, United Launch Alliance, Boeing and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT
BA
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.