Blue Origin, Cerberus looking to buy United Launch Alliance -WSJ

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and private equity firm Cerberus are among companies that have shown interest in buying rocket company United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N and Boeing BA.Nhave equal ownership in ULA, which is the launch vehicle for Amazon.com's AMZN.Osatellite internet network, Kuiper.

Blue Origin, Cerberus, United Launch Alliance, Boeing and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

