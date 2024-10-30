News & Insights

Stocks
BWIN

Blue Orca shorts Baldwin, claims ‘questionable financial engineering’

October 30, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Blue Orca issued a short reprort on Baldwin Group (BWIN), calling the company a “chronically unprofitable rollup of insurance distributors.” The firm believes Baldwin “engages in questionable financial engineering to hide costs from its income statement and inflate adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow.” Blue Orca says its diligence uncovered “multiple instances in which Baldwin has acquired small insurance firms of agents that, according to state records, were already working for Baldwin before the time of the acquisition.” Baldwin’s acquisitions “amount to aggressive financial engineering, allowing it to shift commission costs from its income statement to the balance sheet in the form of earnout liabilities and capitalized assets, thus artificially inflating adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow,” the firm contends. Shares of Baldwin Group are up 32c to $50.82 following the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BWIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.