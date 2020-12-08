US Markets
Blue Moon raises $1.27 bln in Hong Kong IPO, sources

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Kane Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

By Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings 6993.HKwill raise $1.27 billion in its Hong Kong IPO after pricing its shares at HK$13.16, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The price was at the top of the HK$10.20 to HK$13.16 flagged by the company when the deal launched last Friday, according to a term sheet.

The sources could not be identified as the information had not yet been made public.

Blue Moon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blue Moon, backed by private equity group Hillhouse Capital, sold 747.1 million shares in the deal which gives the company a market capitalization of up to nearly $10 billion.

Hillhouse will exercise some its anti dilution subscription option to maintain its stake at 9.3%, the term sheet showed.

A further 112 million shares can be sold as part of a so-called greenshoe option within the next 30 days.

Six cornerstone investors led by Veritas Asset Management, the British investment fund, have taken a $235 million in the Blue Moon deal that accounts for nearly 21% of the IPO, according to the term sheet.

Blue Moon's prospectus showed its net profit for the first half of 2020 reached HK$302 million ($38.96 million), up nearly 40% from the same time the previous year.

The company plans to spend more than half of the IPO proceeds on building up its sales and distribution networks and a third of the money raised in expanding its production capacity, according to its prospectus.

($1 = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

