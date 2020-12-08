Blue Moon raises $1.27 bln in Hong Kong IPO, sources

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings 6993.HK has priced its shares at HK$13.16 to raise $1.27 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The price was at the top of the HK$10.20 to HK$13.16 flagged by the company when the deal launched last Friday, according to a term sheet.

The sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Blue Moon did not immediately respond to a request for comment

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

