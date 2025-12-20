Blue Moon Metals (BMOOF) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 5.22

The average one-year price target for Blue Moon Metals (OTCPK:BMOOF) has been revised to $5.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $4.74 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.38 to a high of $6.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11,773.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Moon Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMOOF is 0.40%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 55K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMOOF by 20.33% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Copper Miners ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

