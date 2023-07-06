Blue Moon Group Holdings (HKHKSG:6993) Price Target Decreased by 6.80% to 5.57

The average one-year price target for Blue Moon Group Holdings (HKHKSG:6993) has been revised to 5.57 / share. This is an decrease of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 5.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.75 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.28% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Maintains 4.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Moon Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6993 is 0.03%, a decrease of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 31,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,260K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,930K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,296K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6993 by 10.97% over the last quarter.

CXSE - WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund N holds 1,262K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6993 by 4.63% over the last quarter.

