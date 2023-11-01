Blue Moon Group Holdings (HKHKSG:6993) Price Target Decreased by 5.96% to 4.37

The average one-year price target for Blue Moon Group Holdings (HKHKSG:6993) has been revised to 4.37 / share. This is an decrease of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 4.64 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.14 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.06% from the latest reported closing price of 2.14 / share.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Maintains 7.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Moon Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6993 is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 31,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,260K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,930K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,376K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6993 by 10.10% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,266K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6993 by 18.09% over the last quarter.

