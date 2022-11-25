Blue Hat Concludes Shengruihao Technology Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT), a Chinese firm, said on Friday that its unit Fujian Blue Hat Group Co. Ltd., has completed the acquisition of Xiamen Shengruihao Technology Co., Ltd., a provider of product supply chain and integrated enterprise services.

It was on August this year that Blue Hat announced the deal.

Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, said: "…The turnover of Shengruihao is $45 million over six months. With the addition of Shengruihao, we estimate that it will create $45-$70 million of annual revenue for the company in the future. I believe that Shengruihao's outstanding achievements in commodity supply chain services can become a catalyst for Blue Hat's future growth…"

