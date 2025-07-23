Blue Gold Limited Signs Term Sheet for 90% Acquisition of Mampon Gold Mine in Ghana

Blue Gold Limited signs a term sheet to acquire 90% of Ghana's Mampon Gold Mine, enhancing its gold assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Blue Gold Limited announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet with FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited to potentially acquire 90% of the Mampon Gold Mine in Ghana's Ashanti Gold Belt, enhancing its mining portfolio and supporting its gold-backed stablecoin initiative. The deal, if finalized, involves an initial share payment of approximately $26.25 million, along with additional payments based on confirmed gold and copper resources. The Mampon mine is estimated to have 300,000 ounces of measured gold resources and will strategically complement Blue Gold's existing operations. CEO Andrew Cavaghan highlighted that this acquisition aligns with the company's mission of responsible mining and shareholder value. However, the transaction is subject to various risks and uncertainties, and there is no guarantee it will close as proposed.

Potential Positives

Blue Gold Limited has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire 90% of the Mampon Gold Mine, adding a high-grade gold and copper resource to its portfolio.

The acquisition aligns with Blue Gold's strategy to bolster its gold-backed stablecoin initiative, providing investors with access to verified assets.

The Mampon Mine is located in the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt, complementing Blue Gold's existing operational footprint and enhancing its growth prospects.

This acquisition is positioned as a responsible and sustainable investment, aligning with Blue Gold’s mission and potentially unlocking long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The non-binding nature of the term sheet raises concerns about the certainty of the acquisition, as there is no assurance that it will be consummated on the stated terms or at all.

The press release highlights multiple risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance, implying a lack of stability in its projections.

Significant additional payments linked to the acquisition's success may increase the financial burden on the company if the gold and copper resources do not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is the Mampon Gold Mine acquisition about?

Blue Gold Limited aims to acquire 90% of the Mampon Gold Mine, a high-grade asset in Ghana's Ashanti Gold Belt.

How does this acquisition benefit Blue Gold?

The acquisition will enhance Blue Gold's portfolio, supporting its gold-backed stablecoin initiative and shareholder value through confirmed resource growth.

What are the financial terms of the acquisition?

Blue Gold will issue shares valued at approximately USD 26.25 million and make additional payments based on confirmed resources.

What resources does the Mampon Gold Mine have?

The Mampon Gold Mine has an estimated 300,000 ounces of Measured & Indicated gold resources, according to independent reports.

What is Blue Gold Limited's mission?

Blue Gold is focused on responsible and innovative mining while unlocking value in the gold sector through sustainable practices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BGL Data Alerts



NEW YORK, NY, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding term sheet with FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited to acquire 90% of the Mampon Gold Mine, a high-grade gold and copper deposit located in Ghana’s world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be consummated on the terms set forth in the non-binding term sheet or at all.





If consummated, this acquisition would strengthen Blue Gold’s portfolio by adding another mining project that not only complements its existing gold project, but also supports the Company’s gold-backed stablecoin initiative, giving investors exposure to real, verified assets.





Andrew Cavaghan, CEO of Blue Gold Limited, stated, “The Mampon Gold Mine would be an exceptional fit for our strategy. With high-grade reserves, room for significant drilling expansion, and its location in a world-class gold district, we believe Mampon represents a near-term value driver for Blue Gold. Importantly, the transaction structure aligns shareholder value with confirmed resource growth, representing an efficient use of capital.”







Transaction Overview







According to the non-binding term sheet, Blue Gold would acquire 90% ownership of a Ghana-based company to which the Mampon mining lease would be transferred, with the remaining 10% held by the Government of Ghana. As part of the initial deal, Blue Gold would issue shares worth approximately USD 26.25 million (based on a USD 35 per share price) to complete the acquisition. Beyond this upfront payment, the sellers have the potential to earn additional payments as Mampon’s gold and copper resources are confirmed and upgraded through independent reports paid for by the seller. For every ounce of confirmed gold Blue Gold will pay up to USD 45 per ounce, (capped at 6 million ounces), and for every ton of confirmed copper, it will pay up to USD 55 per ton, (capped at 4 million tons). These payments will be made in stages as the project proves its growth potential, ensuring that Blue Gold only pays more when the value of the mine increases.







Strategic Acquisition







The Mampon gold mine has an estimated 300,000 ounces of Measured & Indicated (M&I) gold resources, based on an independent expert report completed for the seller. It is located just 80 km north of Bogoso and the carbon-in-leach processing plant, Mampon benefits from reliable infrastructure and its strategic proximity to Blue Gold’s flagship operations. This acquisition would strengthen Blue Gold’s presence in Ghana’s Ashanti Gold Belt, complementing its 2024 acquisition of the 5.1 Moz Measured & Indicated (M&I) gold resource Bogoso-Prestea Mine.. Most importantly, Blue Gold believes the acquisition would advance its mission of responsible, sustainable, and innovative mining while unlocking long-term value for shareholders.







About Blue Gold Limited







Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.





Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the consummation of the acquisition of the Mampon Gold Mine on the terms described in the non-binding term sheet or at all, general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit



https://bluegoldmine.com



.







No Offer or Solicitation







This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.







For Further Information Contact:







Tavistock Communications









BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk









+44 20 7920 3150





Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC





Scott Powell, President





One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor





New York, NY 10020





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:





info@skylineccg.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.