Blue Gold Limited Enters Strategic Partnership with TripleBolt Technology to Launch Blockchain-based Gold-Backed Digital Asset

Blue Gold Limited partners with TripleBolt Technology to develop a blockchain-backed digital asset linked to gold futures.

Quiver AI Summary

Blue Gold Limited has announced a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology to explore the development of a blockchain-based digital asset backed by gold futures. This initiative aims to introduce Blue Gold Coin (BGC), a digital token supported by forward contracts for up to 1 million grams of gold from the company's mining assets. The project seeks to offer investors a transparent and asset-backed digital investment, merging the value of gold with blockchain technology. TripleBolt, led by Nathan Dionne, specializes in fintech and blockchain solutions, and the token launch will follow a phased approach beginning with private sales. Proceeds from the token offering will fund Blue Gold's production goals and growth initiatives. Blue Gold Limited, which acquired the Bogoso Prestea Mine in Ghana, focuses on unlocking value in the gold sector through sustainable practices and innovative financial models.

Potential Positives

Blue Gold Limited is entering the digital asset space through a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology, enhancing its innovation profile.

The initiative to develop Blue Gold Coin (BGC), backed by gold futures, allows investors access to a new asset-backed digital token, merging the value of gold with blockchain technology.

The proceeds from the token offering are aimed at accelerating production timelines and supporting long-term growth initiatives for the company.

The partnership signifies a commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices while leveraging modern financial technologies.

Potential Negatives

The partnership with TripleBolt for a blockchain project may distract from Blue Gold's core mining operations and raise concerns about its focus and capabilities in traditional gold mining.

The need for legal and regulatory review and approval before the token launch introduces uncertainty and potential delays that could impact investor confidence.

The reliance on a digital asset backed by gold futures could expose the company to market volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency, which may be perceived negatively by traditional investors.

FAQ

What is Blue Gold Limited's new initiative?

Blue Gold Limited has announced a strategic partnership with TripleBolt to develop a blockchain-based digital asset backed by gold futures.

What is Blue Gold Coin (BGC)?

Blue Gold Coin (BGC) is a digital token intended to be backed by delivery contracts for gold from the Company’s mining assets.

Who is leading TripleBolt Technology LLC?

Nathan Dionne, a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience in fintech and blockchain, is leading TripleBolt Technology LLC.

How will the launch of BGC be conducted?

The launch of BGC will follow a phased approach, starting with a private sale to strategic investors before broader availability.

What is Blue Gold Limited's mission?

Blue Gold Limited aims to unlock value in the gold sector using responsible resource acquisition and innovative monetization models.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, NY, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development company currently planning to advance sustainable mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology LLC (“TripleBolt”) to explore the possible development of a blockchain-based digital asset backed by gold futures.





This initiative would mark Blue Gold’s evolution into the digital asset space. The objective is to provide investors access to Blue Gold Coin (BGC) — this is intended to be a digital token, which would be backed by six-year forward delivery contracts for up to 1 million grams of gold from the Company’s mining assets. The instruments would offer investors a digitally native, asset-backed instrument that blends the value of gold with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology.





TripleBolt is led by Nathan Dionne, a serial entrepreneur and technology executive with deep expertise in fintech, blockchain, and digital innovation. Mr. Dionne was the co-founder of NorthOut, which was acquired by Eze Castle Integration. Most recently, he founded GreenRun, a crypto-enabled betting platform. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Barstool Sports, where he drove the company’s platform through a high-growth phase. As Managing Partner of TripleBolt Technology, Nathan continues to build scalable blockchain infrastructure and serves as an active crypto and angel investor across diverse sectors and geographies.





“The future of gold is digital,” noted Dionne. “We’re excited to bring blockchain transparency and flexibility to a historically illiquid asset class. With Blue Gold’s gold resource and vision, BGC is not just a token — it’s a programmable commodity with intrinsic value.”





The product will require legal and regulatory review and approval prior to launch. As a result, the token launch will follow a phased approach, beginning with a private sale to strategic investors, followed by broader availability through blockchain platforms. Proceeds from the offering will be used to accelerate Blue Gold’s production timeline and support long-term growth initiatives.







About Blue Gold Limited







Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of a long-term strategy to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The Company’s immediate focus is to restart the Bogoso and Prestea mine as soon as possible.. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.





Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.







TripleBolt Technology LLC







TripleBolt Technology is a U.S.-based digital innovation firm that engineers secure, scalable platforms for enterprise and fintech clients. With deep expertise in product engineering, AI integration, and digital experience design, the company helps partners modernize infrastructure and launch blockchain-native solutions. TripleBolt’s proprietary approach accelerates deployment while ensuring institutional-grade compliance and user experience.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit bluegold.com.







No Offer or Solicitation







This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.





