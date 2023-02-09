Blue Foundry Bancorp Updates Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)

Fintel reports that Blue Foundry Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY). This represents 8.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Foundry Bancorp is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of $11.98.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Foundry Bancorp is $57MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual EPS is $0.00, a decrease of 99.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Foundry Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFY is 0.07%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 14,030K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFY is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,763K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,508K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 6.52% over the last quarter.

DMSFX - Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 1,051K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 53.72% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 901K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.