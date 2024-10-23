Blue Foundry Bancorp reports Q3 EPS (19c) vs. (6c) last year

Book value per share was $14.76 and tangible book value per share was $14.74. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.82%. James D. Nesci, CEO, commented, “The Company continues to maintain its strong capital position and access to liquidity. We executed on our share repurchase program and increased our tangible book value to $14.74 per share. Deposit growth continued in the third quarter. Increases in our construction and commercial and industrial portfolios drove loan growth during the third quarter as we remain focused on growing our commercial portfolio. Credit quality remained strong highlighted by a 17% improvement in non-performing loans. Our 84 basis point allowance for credit losses now covers non-performing loans by over 2.5 times.”

