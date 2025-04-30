Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Results with Consistent Net Loss and Growth in Deposits and Loans

Blue Foundry Bancorp reports a $2.7 million net loss for Q1 2025, with increased loan and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, consistent with losses from the previous quarter and the same period last year. Despite the ongoing losses, CEO James D. Nesci highlighted improvements in net interest margin and asset yields, along with a strong capital position, increasing tangible book value per share to $14.81. The bank saw a $43.9 million increase in deposits, totaling $1.39 billion, and a $42.2 million growth in loans, driven primarily by its commercial real estate and consumer portfolios. The company also maintained good credit quality, with non-performing assets at 0.27% of total assets and sufficient coverage for such loans. Overall, while financial performance showed some progress in key metrics, the bank continues to navigate challenges that have affected its profitability.

Potential Positives

Net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.16%, reflecting improved yields on assets and reduced costs of liabilities.

Total deposits grew by $43.9 million, reaching $1.39 billion, indicating strong deposit growth in a competitive market.

Loan growth of $42.2 million during the first quarter, driven by increases in commercial real estate and consumer portfolios, demonstrating a successful lending strategy.

The company maintains a strong capital position with a tangible book value of $14.81 per share and continues to cover non-performing loans significantly, showing solid credit quality management.

Potential Negatives

The consistent net loss of $2.7 million over consecutive quarters indicates a failure to improve financial performance, casting doubt on the company's profitability prospects.

The company's efficiency ratio of 122.36% suggests that the expenses are significantly outpacing revenue, indicating operational inefficiencies that could hinder future growth.

The reliance on brokered deposits increased to $205 million, which may expose the company to higher funding costs and instability in its deposit base.

FAQ

What was Blue Foundry Bancorp's net loss for Q1 2025?

Blue Foundry Bancorp reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share.

How much did deposits increase in Q1 2025?

Deposits increased by $43.9 million to a total of $1.39 billion in Q1 2025.

What contributed to Blue Foundry's net interest margin increase?

A 27 basis points increase in net interest margin was attributed to improved asset yields and lower liability costs.

How did the loan portfolio perform in Q1 2025?

The loan portfolio increased by $42.2 million, driven by growth in both commercial real estate and consumer loans.

What is Blue Foundry's tangible book value per share?

The tangible book value per share for Blue Foundry Bancorp is $14.81 as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BLFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $BLFY stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)



(the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the improvement experienced in yields on assets and cost of liabilities as both contributed to a 27 basis points increase in net interest margin. In addition, we continue to maintain our strong capital position, increasing tangible book value to $14.81 per share.”





Mr. Nesci also noted, “Deposit growth continued in the first quarter, funding loan growth of $42 million. Increases in our commercial real estate and consumer portfolios drove loan growth during the quarter as we remain focused on growing our commercial portfolio, supplemented with consumer loan purchases. Credit quality remained strong with a non-performing asset to total asset ratio of 0.27% and our allowance for credit losses on loans at 81 basis points of our loan portfolio covers non-performing loans by 2.3 times.”







Highlights for the





first





quarter of





2025





:









Deposits increased $43.9 million to $1.39 billion and Loans increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion compared to the linked quarter.



Deposits increased $43.9 million to $1.39 billion and Loans increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion compared to the linked quarter.



Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 11% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.



Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 11% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.



Net interest margin increased 27 basis points from the linked quarter to 2.16%.



Net interest margin increased 27 basis points from the linked quarter to 2.16%.



Interest income for the quarter was $22.7 million, an increase of $928 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the linked quarter.



Interest income for the quarter was $22.7 million, an increase of $928 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense for the quarter was $12.0 million, a decrease of $343 thousand, or 2.8%, compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense for the quarter was $12.0 million, a decrease of $343 thousand, or 2.8%, compared to the linked quarter.



Provision for credit losses of $201 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans attributed to the increase in the commercial real estate portfolio.



Provision for credit losses of $201 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans attributed to the increase in the commercial real estate portfolio.



Book value per share was $14.82 and tangible book value per share was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Book value per share was $14.82 and tangible book value per share was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



464,085 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $9.52 per share.









Loans







Loans increased by $42.2 million during the first three months of 2025. The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio by growing its commercial portfolios. Additionally, we purchased unsecured consumer loans with credit reserves. These loans improved yields while having low exposure to credit loss. During the first three months of 2025, the consumer loan portfolio increased by $34.3 million as a result of these purchases. In addition, the commercial real estate portfolio increased by $28.5 million, of which $14.4 million was in owner-occupied properties and the construction portfolio increased by $7.3 million. The multifamily and residential portfolios decreased by $25.7 million and $5.5 million, respectively.





The details of the loan portfolio are below:

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)









Residential









$





512,793













$





518,243













$





516,754













$





526,453













$





540,427













Multifamily













645,399

















671,116

















666,304

















671,185

















671,011













Commercial real estate













288,151

















259,633

















241,711

















241,867

















244,207













Construction













92,813

















85,546

















80,081

















71,882

















63,052













Junior liens













26,902

















25,422

















24,174

















23,653

















22,052













Commercial and industrial













18,079

















16,311

















14,228

















12,261

















13,372













Consumer and other













41,518

















7,211

















7,731

















83

















56













Total loans













1,625,655

















1,583,482

















1,550,983

















1,547,384

















1,554,177













Less: Allowance for credit losses













13,152

















12,965

















13,012

















13,027

















13,749













Loans receivable, net









$





1,612,503













$





1,570,517













$





1,537,971













$





1,534,357













$





1,540,428



















Deposits







As of March 31, 2025, deposits totaled $1.39 billion, an increase of $43.9 million, or 3.27%, from December 31, 2024, driven by increases of $28.8 million and $19.6 million in NOW and demand accounts and time deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases in savings accounts of $3.6 million. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase core customer deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits increased $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 as higher cost customer time deposits matured and were supplemented with brokered deposits.





The details of deposits are below:

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)









Non-interest bearing deposits









$





25,222













$





26,001













$





22,254













$





24,733













$





25,342













NOW and demand accounts













398,332

















369,554

















357,503

















368,386

















373,172













Savings













236,779

















240,426

















237,651

















246,559

















250,298













Core deposits













660,333

















635,981

















617,408

















639,678

















648,812













Time deposits













726,908

















707,339

















701,262

















671,478

















642,372













Total deposits









$





1,387,241













$





1,343,320













$





1,318,670













$





1,311,156













$





1,291,184



















Financial Performance Overview:











First quarter of 2025









compared to the









fourth quarter of 2024











Net interest income compared to the





fourth quarter of 2024





:









Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as interest earned on interest-earning assets increased and interest paid on time deposits decreased.



Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as interest earned on interest-earning assets increased and interest paid on time deposits decreased.



Net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.16%.



Net interest margin increased by 27 basis points to 2.16%.



The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.51%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points to 2.89%.



The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.51%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points to 2.89%.



Average interest-earning assets increased by $22.7 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $30.3 million.









Non-interest expense compared to the





fourth quarter of 2024





:









Non-interest expense increased $748 thousand primarily driven by an increase of $895 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses due to normal salary increases and a reset of variable compensation accruals. Variable compensation, achieved at less than target in 2024, was reset at the start of 2025. In addition, an increase of $109 thousand in occupancy and equipment was largely due to snow removal expenses in the first quarter partially offset by decreases in furniture and equipment expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $174 thousand in other expenses.













Income tax expense compared to the





fourth quarter of 2024





:









The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.



The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.



The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.











First quarter of 2025









compared to the









first quarter of 2024











Net interest income compared to the





first quarter of 2024





:









Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on interest-earning assets and lower interest costs on time deposits.



Net interest income was $10.7 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on interest-earning assets and lower interest costs on time deposits.



Net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 2.16%.



Net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 2.16%.



The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 4.51%, partially offset by a three basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 4.51%, partially offset by a three basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



Average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $44.3 million and $70.2 million, respectively. Average loans drove the growth in interest-earning assets, with an increase of $45.7 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $96.6 million, while average FHLB advances decreased by $26.5 million.









Non-interest expense compared to the





first quarter of 2024





:









Non-interest expense was $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $387 thousand driven by increases of $289 thousand, $111 thousand and $100 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing, respectively.













Income tax expense compared to the





first quarter of 2024





:









The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.



The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.



The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.4 million.









Balance Sheet Summary:









March 31, 2025





compared to





December 31, 2024









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.7 million to $46.2 million.













Securities available-for-sale:









Securities available-for-sale decreased $10.4 million to $286.6 million due to maturities, calls and pay downs offset by a decrease in unrealized losses of $4.1 million.













Securities held-to-maturity









Securities held-to-maturity decreased $1.0 million due to pay downs in the portfolio.













Total loans:









Total loans held for investment increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion.



Total loans held for investment increased $42.2 million to $1.63 billion.



Consumer, commercial real estate and construction loans increased $34.3 million, $28.5 million, and $7.3 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in multifamily loans of $25.7 million and residential loans of $5.5 million.



Consumer, commercial real estate and construction loans increased $34.3 million, $28.5 million, and $7.3 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in multifamily loans of $25.7 million and residential loans of $5.5 million.



During the first quarter, the Company purchased consumer and residential loans totaling $35.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.













Deposits:









Deposits increased $43.9 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2025. This was largely the result of a $28.8 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $19.6 million increase in certificates of deposits.



Deposits increased $43.9 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2025. This was largely the result of a $28.8 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $19.6 million increase in certificates of deposits.



Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 47.6% of total deposits, compared to 47.3% at December 31, 2024.



Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 47.6% of total deposits, compared to 47.3% at December 31, 2024.



Brokered deposits totaled $205.0 million and $155.0 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits supplemented the reduction in retail time deposits.



Brokered deposits totaled $205.0 million and $155.0 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits supplemented the reduction in retail time deposits.



Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $159.8 million, or 11% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.









Borrowings:









FHLB borrowings decreased $5.5 million to $334.0 million.



FHLB borrowings decreased $5.5 million to $334.0 million.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $275.6 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $107.5 million in secured lines at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.









Capital:









Shareholders’ equity decreased $5.5 million to $326.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $4.8 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.



Shareholders’ equity decreased $5.5 million to $326.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $4.8 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.



Tangible equity to tangible assets was 15.61% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Tangible equity to tangible assets was 15.61% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.81. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.













Asset quality:









As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81%.



As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81%.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, there was a provision of $203 thousand in the ACL for loans, offset by a release of $1 thousand in the ACL for both off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities. The provision was primarily driven by the increase in loan balances and the shift in composition of the portfolio.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, there was a provision of $203 thousand in the ACL for loans, offset by a release of $1 thousand in the ACL for both off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities. The provision was primarily driven by the increase in loan balances and the shift in composition of the portfolio.



Non-performing loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.35% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024.



Non-performing loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.35% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024.



Net charge-offs were $16 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Net charge-offs were $16 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 229.81% at March 31, 2025 compared to 254.02% at December 31, 2024.













About Blue Foundry







Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.







Conference Call Information







A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s first quarter 2025 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) or +1-404-975-4839 (international) and use access code 556514. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.









Contact:











James D. Nesci







President and Chief Executive Officer





BlueFoundryBank.com





jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com





201-972-8900







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.





Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected, including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.





Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

















BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

























March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(unaudited)









(audited)









(unaudited)

















(Dollars in Thousands)











ASSETS



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





46,220













$





42,502













$





53,753













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













286,620

















297,028

















265,191













Securities held to maturity













32,038

















33,076

















33,217













Other investments













17,605

















17,791

















17,908













Loans, net













1,612,503

















1,570,517

















1,540,428













Real estate owned, net













—

















—

















593













Interest and dividends receivable













8,746

















8,014

















8,001













Premises and equipment, net













28,805

















29,486

















31,696













Right-of-use assets













22,778

















23,470

















24,454













Bank owned life insurance













22,638

















22,519

















22,153













Other assets













14,253

















16,280

















30,393













Total assets









$





2,092,206













$





2,060,683













$





2,027,787















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Liabilities

































Deposits









$





1,387,241













$





1,343,320













$





1,291,184













Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank













334,000

















339,500

















342,500













Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance













9,743

















9,356

















9,368













Lease liabilities













24,490

















25,168

















26,081













Other liabilities













10,069

















11,141

















8,498













Total liabilities













1,765,543

















1,728,485

















1,677,631













Shareholders’ equity













326,663

















332,198

















350,156













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





2,092,206













$





2,060,683













$





2,027,787

























BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

























Three months ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)









Interest income:

































Loans









$





18,892













$





17,777













$





17,192













Taxable investment income













3,785

















3,972

















3,614













Non-taxable investment income













36

















36

















36













Total interest income













22,713

















21,785

















20,842













Interest expense:

































Deposits













9,026

















9,573

















8,413













Borrowed funds













2,943

















2,739

















3,012













Total interest expense













11,969

















12,312

















11,425













Net interest income













10,744

















9,473

















9,417













Provision for (release of) credit losses













201

















(301





)













(535





)









Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses













10,543

















9,774

















9,952













Non-interest income:

































Fees and service charges













243

















306

















329













Gain on sale of loans













—

















—

















36













Other income













151

















114

















86













Total non-interest income













394

















420

















451













Non-interest expense:

































Compensation and employee benefits













7,838

















6,943

















7,549













Occupancy and equipment













2,303

















2,194

















2,192













Data processing













1,487

















1,514

















1,387













Advertising













67

















81

















72













Professional services













699

















737

















730













Federal deposit insurance













223

















226

















199













Other













1,012

















1,186

















1,113













Total non-interest expense













13,629

















12,881

















13,242













Loss before income tax expense













(2,692





)













(2,687





)













(2,839





)









Income tax expense













—

















—

















—













Net loss









$





(2,692





)









$





(2,687





)









$





(2,839





)









Basic loss per share









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.13





)









Diluted loss per share









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.13





)









Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic













20,404,941

















20,826,845

















22,095,260













Diluted



(1)















20,404,941

















20,826,845

















22,095,260













(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an anti-dilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2025 and 2024 periods.





















BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY









Consolidated Financial Highlights









(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

























Three months ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)











Performance Ratios (%):



















































Loss on average assets













(0.53





)













(0.52





)













(0.79





)













(0.47





)













(0.56





)









Loss on average equity













(3.29





)













(3.17





)













(4.68





)













(2.71





)













(3.23





)









Interest rate spread



(1)















1.62

















1.40

















1.29

















1.43

















1.40













Net interest margin



(2)















2.16

















1.89

















1.82

















1.96

















1.92













Efficiency ratio



(3) (4)















122.36

















130.20

















140.04

















130.73

















134.19













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













120.01

















120.84

















121.37

















122.28

















122.50













Tangible equity to tangible assets



(4)















15.61

















16.11

















16.50

















16.88

















17.25













Book value per share



(5)











$





14.82













$





14.75













$





14.76













$





14.70













$





14.61













Tangible book value per share



(4) (5)











$





14.81













$





14.74













$





14.74













$





14.69













$





14.60































































Asset Quality:



















































Non-performing loans









$





5,723













$





5,104













$





5,146













$





6,208













$





6,691













Real estate owned, net













—

















—

















—

















—

















593













Non-performing assets









$





5,723













$





5,104













$





5,146













$





6,208













$





7,284













Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)













0.81

















0.83

















0.84

















0.84

















0.88













Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%)













229.81

















254.02

















252.86

















209.84

















205.48













Non-performing loans to total loans (%)













0.35

















0.33

















0.33

















0.40

















0.43













Non-performing assets to total assets (%)













0.27

















0.25

















0.25

















0.30

















0.36













Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.









(4) See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.









(5) March 31, 2025 per share metrics computed using 22,047,649 total shares outstanding.





















BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY









Analysis of Net Interest Income









(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended,

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average Balance









Interest









Average Yield/Cost









Average Balance









Interest









Average Yield/Cost









Average Balance









Interest









Average Yield/Cost

















(Dollars in thousands)









Assets:

















































































Loans



(1)











$





1,601,262









$





18,892









4.72





%









$





1,557,342









$





17,777









4.57





%









$





1,555,534









$





17,192









4.45





%









Mortgage-backed securities













189,820













1,323









2.79





%













185,382













1,254









2.71





%













160,349













876









2.20





%









Other investment securities













163,590













1,689









4.13





%













164,392













1,573









3.83





%













183,717













1,652









3.62





%









FHLB stock













17,680













399









9.02





%













17,153













411









9.58





%













20,123













492









9.83





%









Cash and cash equivalents













43,195













410









3.80





%













68,536













770









4.50





%













51,561













630









4.92





%









Total interest-earning assets













2,015,547













22,713









4.51





%













1,992,805













21,785









4.37





%













1,971,284













20,842









4.25





%









Non-interest earning assets













61,518





























61,586





























59,357

























Total assets









$





2,077,065

























$





2,054,391

























$





2,030,641

























Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

















































































NOW, savings, and money market deposits









$





619,234













2,031









1.33





%









$





614,623













1,988









1.29





%









$





616,169













1,937









1.26





%









Time deposits













712,796













6,995









3.98





%













698,801













7,585









4.32





%













619,220













6,476









4.21





%









Interest-bearing deposits













1,332,030













9,026









2.75





%













1,313,424













9,573









2.90





%













1,235,389













8,413









2.74





%









FHLB advances













347,394













2,943









3.39





%













335,686













2,739









3.26





%













373,874













3,012









3.24





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,679,424













11,969









2.89





%













1,649,110













12,312









2.97





%













1,609,263













11,425









2.86





%









Non-interest bearing deposits













25,411





























24,945





























26,491

























Non-interest bearing other













40,679





























43,016





























41,569

























Total liabilities













1,745,514





























1,717,071





























1,677,323

























Total shareholders' equity













331,551





























337,320





























353,318

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,077,065

























$





2,054,391

























$





2,030,641

























Net interest income

















$





10,744

























$





9,473

























$





9,417

















Net interest rate spread



(2)



























1.62





%

























1.40





%

























1.39





%









Net interest margin



(3)



























2.16





%

























1.89





%

























1.92





%









(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.









(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.













BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY





Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(Unaudited)





This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

















Three months ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio:

























































Net interest income









$





10,744













$





9,473













$





9,087













$





9,573













$





9,417













Other income













394

















420

















387

















536

















451













Total revenue













11,138

















9,893

















9,474

















10,109

















9,868













Operating expenses













13,629

















12,881

















13,267

















13,215

















13,242













Pre-provision net loss









$





(2,491





)









$





(2,988





)









$





(3,793





)









$





(3,106





)









$





(3,374





)









Efficiency ratio













122.4





%













130.2





%













140.0





%













130.7





%













134.2





%

























































Core deposits:

















































Total deposits









$





1,387,241













$





1,343,320













$





1,318,670













$





1,311,156













$





1,291,184













Less: time deposits













726,908

















707,339

















701,262

















671,478

















642,372













Core deposits









$





660,333













$





635,981













$





617,408













$





639,678













$





648,812













Core deposits to total deposits













47.6





%













47.3





%













46.8





%













48.8





%













50.2





%

























































Total assets









$





2,092,206













$





2,060,683













$





2,055,093













$





2,045,452













$





2,027,787













Less: intangible assets













189

















244

















300

















386

















473













Tangible assets









$





2,092,017













$





2,060,439













$





2,054,793













$





2,045,066













$





2,027,314





























































Tangible equity:

















































Shareholders’ equity









$





326,663













$





332,198













$





339,299













$





345,597













$





350,156













Less: intangible assets













189

















244

















300

















386

















473













Tangible equity









$





326,474













$





331,954













$





338,999













$





345,211













$





349,683





























































Tangible equity to tangible assets













15.61





%













16.11





%













16.50





%













16.88





%













17.25





%

























































Tangible book value per share:

















































Tangible equity









$





326,474













$





331,954













$





338,999













$





345,211













$





349,683













Shares outstanding













22,047,649

















22,522,626

















22,990,908

















23,505,357

















23,958,888













Tangible book value per share









$





14.81













$





14.74













$





14.74













$





14.69

















14.60











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.