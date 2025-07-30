Blue Foundry Bancorp Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$1.96 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.96 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$2.34 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $23.44 million from $21.29 million last year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

