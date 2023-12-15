Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Price Target Increased by 9.23% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) has been revised to 9.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 8.29 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.83 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.38% from the latest reported closing price of 9.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Foundry Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFY is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 15,731K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,742K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,663K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 8.89% over the last quarter.

DMSFX - Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 970K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 2.90% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 895K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 783K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living.

