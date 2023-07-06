Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Price Target Increased by 8.04% to 10.28

The average one-year price target for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) has been revised to 10.28 / share. This is an increase of 8.04% from the prior estimate of 9.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.24 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of 9.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Foundry Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFY is 0.05%, a decrease of 33.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 16,565K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,756K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,473K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 31.39% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 1,117K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 42.30% over the last quarter.

DMSFX - Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 943K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 16.15% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 897K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.