BLUE FOUNDRY BAN Earnings Results: $BLFY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLUE FOUNDRY BAN ($BLFY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $11,140,000, beating estimates of $10,499,880 by $640,120.
BLUE FOUNDRY BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of BLUE FOUNDRY BAN stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 188,479 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,848,978
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 160,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,573,543
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 143,375 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,406,508
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 44,597 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,496
- ESSEX FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. removed 30,406 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $279,735
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 29,963 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,937
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 29,179 shares (+278.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,245
