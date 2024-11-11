Blue Energy Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Blue Energy Limited (AU:BLU) has released an update.

Blue Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. The company successfully passed both Ordinary and Special Resolutions with significant majority votes. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support for Blue Energy’s strategic direction.

