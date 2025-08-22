Blue Dolphin Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Stock Price Decreases 18%

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy Company BDCO have lost 18.4% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has slipped 13.4% against the S&P 500’s 0.8% growth. The sharp underperformance suggests investors remain cautious about the company’s near-term operating environment despite improvements in financial results.

Blue Dolphin reported second-quarter revenues of $56.6 million, down 18.8% from $69.7 million in the same quarter last year. However, the company significantly narrowed its net loss to $1.7 million, or 12 cents per share, from a loss of $6.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Gross profit swung to a positive $0.6 million from a deficit of $4.7 million in the prior-year quarter, and EBITDA improved to $0.1 million from a negative $5.9 million a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenues fell 12.7% year over year to $140.3 million, while net income rose to $0.5 million, or 3 cents per share, from $0.3 million, or 2 cents per share, last year.

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blue Dolphin Energy Co. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company’s refinery operations showed a marked improvement in the quarter. The refinery reported a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus a $7.1-million loss in the prior-year quarter. Refinery EBITDA loss narrowed to $0.9 million from $6 million last year. For the first six months of 2025, refinery operations generated pre-tax income of $1.7 million, although this was down from $2.1 million a year earlier. Refinery EBITDA was $4 million compared with $4.2 million in the year-ago period.

The company also reported improvements in tolling and terminaling operations. EBITDA from this segment rose to $1.1 million in the second quarter from $1.2 million last year, while six-month EBITDA was $2.3 million versus $2.4 million a year earlier, showing relative stability.

Liquidity remained a challenge, though there was some progress. Cash and equivalents increased to $1.8 million as of June 30, 2025, from $1.1 million at the end of 2024. The company reduced its working capital deficit to $16.8 million from $19.1 million over the same period.

Management Commentary

CEO Jonathan P. Carroll noted that the first half of 2025 was focused on completing maintenance and turnaround activities to maximize operational efficiencies. He emphasized that margin and pricing pressures, driven by policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, remain headwinds. Carroll added that the company would continue streamlining operations to improve cost structures and profitability. This commentary suggests management remains cautious on external factors but is concentrating on internal efficiencies to offset them.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The year-over-year decline in revenues reflected softer product sales, which may have been tied to weaker demand or pricing challenges in the petroleum market. Despite this, the company’s profitability improved substantially due to lower operating expenses and cost discipline. General and administrative expenses were reduced to $0.7 million in the quarter from $1.5 million a year earlier. Similarly, the lower cost of goods sold relative to the revenue decline supported a swing to gross profit.

Interest expenses increased slightly to $1.6 million from $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter, underscoring the continued financial burden of debt. However, cost-control measures and reduced operating expenses helped offset the drag from financing costs.

Other Developments

The company did not highlight any acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring initiatives in the quarter. The absence of such announcements suggests that the company is currently prioritizing operational stability and balance sheet improvements over expansionary or restructuring activities. Management’s focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency indicates a strategic direction geared toward sustaining profitability despite market volatility.

In summary, while Blue Dolphin delivered improved profitability metrics in the second quarter of 2025 despite weaker revenues, its shares have sharply underperformed broader markets since the release. The company’s turnaround in gross profit and net loss reduction demonstrates progress on operational efficiency, but persistent market headwinds and a challenging liquidity position continue to weigh on investor sentiment. With management opting not to provide forward guidance, near-term visibility remains limited, keeping the focus on execution and external market dynamics.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (BDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.