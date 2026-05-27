Blue Dolphin Posts Strong Q1 Earnings Growth Y/Y Amid Margin Gains

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy Company BDCO have gained 0.2% since the company reported its first-quarter 2026 earnings results, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.7% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has risen 8.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 5% gain. The relative outperformance followed a sharp improvement in quarterly profitability as the independent downstream energy company benefited from stronger refining margins and favorable inventory impacts.

Blue Dolphin reported first-quarter 2026 net income of $14.7 million, or 99 cents per share, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues from operations declined 2.6% year over year to $81.5 million from $83.7 million.

Despite the modest revenue decline, gross profit surged to $20.6 million from $6.1 million a year earlier, while income from operations climbed to $19.9 million from $4.3 million. Consolidated EBITDA increased to $20.7 million from $5.1 million in the year-ago period, reflecting materially improved profitability across the company’s refining operations.

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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BDCO’s Refining Operations and Segment Performance

The company’s refinery operations segment remained the primary earnings driver during the quarter. Refinery operations generated $80.7 million in revenues, down slightly from $82.9 million in the prior-year quarter. However, lower crude oil, fuel use and chemical costs significantly boosted profitability. These costs fell to $57.2 million from $74.6 million a year ago, helping the total cost of goods sold decline nearly 22% year over year to $60.9 million.

Income before income taxes from refinery operations rose to $17.2 million from $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA for the segment climbed to $18.6 million from $4.9 million. Tolling and terminaling operations also improved modestly, with EBITDA jumping to $1.2 million from $1.18 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Inventory levels increased during the quarter, rising to $37.7 million as of March 31, 2026 from $30.9 million at the end of 2025. Naphtha inventory increased sharply to $15.4 million from $5.8 million, while heavy oil-based mud blendstock inventory declined modestly.

BDCO: Management Commentary and Market Conditions

CEO Jonathan P. Carroll attributed the quarter’s performance to “improved product differentials and favorable inventory impacts” amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and changing refined product markets. Management highlighted volatility in global crude oil and refined product markets during 2026, including instability in the Middle East and disruptions involving maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company said that key market drivers affecting results include light crude oil pricing and demand, jet fuel pricing and demand, and naphtha market conditions. Blue Dolphin also noted that uncertainty surrounding inflation, tariffs, interest rates, capital markets and geopolitical tensions could continue to affect operations and liquidity through the remainder of 2026.

Operationally, the Nixon facility experienced six days of downtime during the quarter compared with one day in the prior-year period. Management attributed the downtime to maintenance and repairs, inventory management activities and a utility failure.

Liquidity, Debt and Financial Position of BDCO

Blue Dolphin ended the quarter with $1.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, down from $2 million at year-end 2025. Operating cash flow improved to positive $0.8 million compared to negative $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company continued to face liquidity and leverage challenges. Several debt facilities remained in default as of March 31, 2026, including the LE Term Loan Due 2034, LRM Term Loan Due 2034 and NPS Term Loan Due 2031. Management stated that it is continuing efforts to refinance and restructure debt while engaging with potential lenders for additional funding.

Blue Dolphin warned that if lenders exercise remedies related to defaulted obligations, the company could face significant operational and financial pressure, including potential asset sales, additional financing efforts or restructuring alternatives.

BDCO’s Strategic and Operational Initiatives

Management said that the company remains focused on optimizing existing assets, improving operational efficiencies and pursuing market opportunities tied to renewable energy initiatives. During the quarter, Blue Dolphin improved the Nixon refinery’s flare gas monitoring system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, boost combustion efficiency and enhance safety.

BDCO also stated that it continues evaluating renewable energy growth opportunities with potential commercial partners despite changing U.S. policy incentives related to clean energy projects.

Other Developments at BDCO

Blue Dolphin recorded a $1 million gain on a regulatory settlement during the quarter tied to a settlement agreement with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement regarding outstanding civil penalties and incidents of noncompliance related to offshore assets. The company also disclosed an ongoing supplier dispute involving crude supply pricing terms. Blue Dolphin has recorded an $18 million accounts payable balance related to the supplier and said a reasonably possible additional loss of up to approximately $3.4 million could arise, depending on the outcome of negotiations.

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