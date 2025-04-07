Blue Dolphin Posts 2024 Loss Amid Margin & Liquidity Pressures

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy Company BDCO have lost 7.5% since reporting results for 2024. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 9.8% decline over the same period. However, over the past month, the BDCO stock has gained 1%, while the S&P 500 has fallen 9.6%, highlighting relative strength in the face of broader market weakness.

Earnings Decline on Weak Margins & Impairment

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, Blue Dolphin reported a net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.58 per share, reversing its prior-year net income of $31 million, or $2.08 per share. This deterioration was primarily led by a sharp drop in gross profit and a significant inventory impairment. Revenues fell 19.8% to $317.5 million from $396.0 million in 2023. Gross profit plunged to $3.9 million from $42.1 million, reflecting shrinking refining margins, lower throughput and maintenance-related disruptions.

Refining EBITDA plummeted 94% to $2.3 million ($0.61 per barrel) in 2024 from $38.6 million ($9.37 per barrel) a year earlier. Tolling and terminaling EBITDA fell to $2.1 million from $4.3 million as revenues in that segment weakened. Corporate and other activities posted a larger loss of $5.8 million in EBITDA compared to $3.8 million the previous year, dragging overall company EBITDA into negative $1.5 million for 2024 from positive $39.2 million in 2023.

Key Business Metrics

The company's top-line weakness stemmed from a $78.5-million year-over-year decline in total revenues. Cost of goods sold, while lower by $40.3 million, still comprised nearly 99% of revenues, compressing the gross margin to 1.2% from 10.6% a year earlier. The company recorded an $8.3-million inventory impairment related to net realizable market value declines, a notable increase from the $5.2-million impairment in 2023.

General and administrative costs more than doubled to $6.4 million from $3.1 million, reflecting increased overhead and possibly costs associated with strategic initiatives or compliance. Depreciation and amortization remained largely flat, while no impairment of fixed assets was recorded in 2024, unlike the prior year’s $1.6 million.

Management Commentary

CEO Jonathan P. Carroll acknowledged the financial headwinds but emphasized the company’s operational discipline and focus on deleveraging. “The strength of our balance sheet enabled us to navigate challenging market conditions throughout the year,” said Carroll. Blue Dolphin paid down $7.5 million in principal and accrued interest on its term loans during 2024, highlighting its commitment to reducing financial risk.

Carroll also underscored the successful execution of planned maintenance turnarounds, which, although contributing to weaker sales volume in 2024, are expected to enhance operational reliability and throughput capacity in 2025. The statement indicates management’s confidence in returning to profitability and improved financial stability going forward.

Factors Influencing the Results

The unfavorable refining margin environment was a major headwind, exacerbated by lower utilization during turnaround periods and the inventory write-down. Unlike 2023, when refining margins contributed strongly to profitability, 2024 margins were pressured by volatile crude differentials, operational downtime and possibly regional demand-supply imbalances.

Additionally, the deterioration in tolling and terminaling earnings points to broader weakness in third-party demand or rate adjustments, though specific drivers were not disclosed. Rising general and administrative costs weighed on the bottom line, adding to the strain from gross margin compression.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Blue Dolphin had $1.1 million in combined cash and restricted cash, sharply down from $18.7 million the previous year. Working capital deteriorated significantly, ending the year with a deficit of $19.1 million compared with a $6.1 million deficit in 2023 — a $13-million erosion. This decline suggests tighter liquidity and emphasizes the need for careful cash management in 2025.

Guidance

The company’s narrative implies a focus on stabilizing operations post-maintenance and maintaining prudent capital discipline. Management’s decision to complete turnaround activities in 2024 indicates an expectation of smoother operations and potentially improved throughput in the current year.

Other Developments

The company emphasized debt reduction efforts, which could be viewed as a de-risking measure in light of tighter margins and liquidity constraints.

In summary, while Blue Dolphin entered 2024 from a position of strength, the year proved challenging due to weaker refining margins, inventory impairments and rising operating costs. The company’s continued focus on debt repayment and operational efficiency may help navigate near-term challenges, though its financial results signal the need for improved margin capture and cash flow generation in 2025.

