Blue-Chip Earnings Sprinkled In With Slew of Inflation Data

The earnings season starts to wind down next week, but the incoming slew of economic indicators will be more than enough to keep traders busy. Both the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) are due out, to be accompanied by manufacturing data and business inventories.

As far as quarterly reports are concern, investors will be hearing from Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Gap (GPS), Home Depot (HD), Macy's (M), Target (TGT), Tyson Foods (TSN), and also Walmart (WMT).

Investors should also be monitoring trade deficit data, as well as the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which continues to put commodities prices on notice.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The monthly federal budget update is due out Monday, Nov. 13.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 features CPI and core CPI readings, with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index also on tap.

The PPI and core PPI come out Wednesday, Nov. 15, alongside retail sales data, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and business inventories.

In addition to the regularly scheduled jobless claims, Thursday, Nov. 16 brings the import price index, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing survey, industrial production and capacity utilization data, as well as the home builder confidence index.

Rounding out the week on Friday, Nov. 17 is housing starts data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.