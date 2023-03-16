Blue-Chip Earnings Highlight Quiet Week

Next week is slated to be a quiet one in terms of economic data, while the earnings docket features a few notable names. Firm's on deck to report quarterly results include Chewy (CHWY), Darden Resutarants (DRI), Foot Locker (FL), GameStop (GME), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), and Nike (NKE).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no data scheduled for Monday, Mar. 20.

On Tuesday, Mar. 21, existing home sales are due out.

Wednesday, Mar. 22 features the highly-anticipated interest rate decision from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

New home sales and the U.S. current account are slated for released Thursday, Mar. 23.

Friday, Mar. 24 rounds out the week with durable goods and the S&P Global U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

