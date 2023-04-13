Blue Chip Dividend Stocks: 2 to Avoid and 2 Excellent Alternatives

It might seem like a no-brainer to buy Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stocks if you're looking for safe, stable dividend stocks. And while the payout is likely very safe and should grow modestly, both look like risker stocks than you might think. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why these two blue chip stocks should be avoided, and offer up two alternative dividend stocks that look like much better buys right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.

