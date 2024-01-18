Blue-Chip Barrage Starts Off Earnings Season

Preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data and several rounds of personal consumer expenditure (PCE) readings will highlight next week's economic calendar. Meanwhile, earnings kick up a notch, with several blue-chip names on the docket.

Reports from 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), AT&T (T), General Electric (GE), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Verizon (VZ), and Visa (V), are some of those expected. Quarterly reports from big airliners are also looming, with controversial Alaska Air group (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) on the list.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no notable events scheduled on Monday, Jan. 22 or Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Things begin to pick up slightly on Wednesday, Jan. 24, which will host the release of both the S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI).

On Thursday, Jan. 25 jobless data, preliminary fourth-quarter GDP data, durable goods orders, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale data will all be posted. There will also be an update on the advanced U.S. trade balance as well.

Personal income and spending, as well as PCE and core PCE index readings for both December and year-over-year readings are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26.

