Blue-Chip Bargains: 3 Discounted Dow Dominators to Buy Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, or the Dow, is one of the most well-known and reliable stock market indicators. It comprises 30 leading U.S. businesses and is widely seen as a benchmark for the U.S. markets overall. It’s also offering up bargains for investors, even during the current bull cycle.

There are multiple discounted Dow stocks available to investors right now. Dow stocks are generally safe and have provided approximately 10.8% returns on an annual basis since 1990. That’s very similar to the return on investment through the S&P 500. The point is, that there’s safety and predictable growth by investing in the Dow and bargains offer the potential for outsized returns.

There are strong arguments in favor of investing in any of the 30 stocks listed on the Dow. However, bargains are bargains, and the stocks discussed below are undervalued. The advantages of investing in undervalued shares in what is otherwise a stable index are obvious. Let’s take a look at three discounted Dow stocks.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is currently priced near the low target from analysts for the beverage stock. That provides an excellent opportunity for investors to establish a low-priced entry into the equity.

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands globally. Its brand strength translates to brand loyalty and consistent demand for Coca-Cola products across various markets. Strong demand substantiates premium pricing that creates strong gross margins. That leads to consistent revenues and cash flow due to its well-established distribution network and brand loyalty. That leads to strong, stable earnings that fuel reinvestment into new markets and pay for dividends that have gone uninterrupted since 1963.

The Coca-Cola machine is one big virtuous cycle that has rewarded investors for a long time. With prices that are currently slightly low, investors have a great opportunity. KO is primarily an income stock. The low prices ensure those who jump in now are most likely to receive the most price appreciation upon selling. That combination of steady income and better-than-average appreciation potential is powerful.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock is down 14% year-to-date as consumers continue to reel in the face of inflation. Those consumers shirked McDonald’s after inflation-driven price increases reduced its appeal.

The effects of inflation on the fast food giant were evident in its most recent earnings report: Revenues were essentially flat. McDonald’s responded to wary consumers by reintroducing a popular $5 value meal on June 25. The results have been mixed with some articles calling it a success while others indicate the true results will require more time to emerge.

With MCD stock priced lower than they’ve been since October 2023, it’s worth gambling. It’s difficult to imagine McDonald’s doesn’t have the resources to weather this storm successfully. Sometimes investing is simply about making a gut call. This is one of those times.

McDonald’s dealt with a similar situation in 2008, when it raised prices on its dollar menu. It thrived thereafter, which is reason enough to believe it will do so again.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock offers a combination of predictability and tech exposure that few other shares do. It sells networking hardware to firms that include many of Silicon Valley’s largest companies. It also includes a dividend last reduced in 2011 yielding 3.3% at the time of writing.

Cisco Systems is also broadly exposed to the continued development of artificial intelligence.

The company is shifting toward a greater percentage of software sales overall. That will increase recurring revenue streams due to common repeat purchases associated with software. The hardware sales Cisco Systems is more traditionally associated with, tend to be one-and-done.

It is on the hardware side that Cisco Systems is well-positioned in relation to the burgeoning LoRa and LoRaWAN opportunities.

LoRa offers extended ranges in comparison to other wireless technologies like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. LoRaWan is a media access control layer governing how devices join networks.

