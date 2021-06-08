Blue Canyon Technologies Promotes Stephen Steg To Succeed George Stafford As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Small-satellite manufacturer Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), has promoted Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Stephen Steg to chief executive officer. Steg succeeds George Stafford, who will remain in an advisory capacity.

Steg has served as chief technical officer since the company was founded in 2008 and oversaw the development of BCT's spacecraft and component designs.

Steg has nearly 25 years of experience in the space industry with the design and analysis of spacecraft, mechanisms, and instruments. Prior to co-founding Blue Canyon, Steg spent 18 years at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Blue Canyon reports into the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business of Raytheon Technologies following the purchase of Blue Canyon by Raytheon Technologies last December.

Steve Schneider, executive director of Manufacturing, Test and Components, has also been promoted to the role of chief operating officer. He will succeed co-founder Matthew Beckner to the position.

Meanwhile, Matt Baumgart steps into Steg's previous position of chief technical officer following his promotion from executive director, Research & Development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.