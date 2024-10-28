Blue Bird Strengthens Board with EV Industry Expert

News & Insights

Blue Bird ( (BLBD) ) has shared an update.

Blue Bird Corporation has appointed Edward T. Hightower to its Board of Directors, adding his extensive experience in the electric vehicle and automotive industry to the team. Known for his leadership roles at Lordstown Motors and a joint venture with Foxconn, Hightower is expected to bolster Blue Bird’s position as a leader in zero-emission school buses. His expertise aligns with Blue Bird’s commitment to advancing electric and low-emission student transportation.

